Boxing Day Test: Shan, Babar put Pakistan in control

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates Shan Masood’s wicket. Photograph: ICC/X

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood and Babar Azam displayed resilience against Australia on Day 4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

At Tea, Pakistan stood at 129/3, needing 188 more runs to win, with Babar Azam (35) and Saud Shakeel (10) at the crease.

In the 5th over, Pat Cummins claimed the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq, confirmed after a DRS review. Babar Azam joined Shan, and they skillfully navigated the innings. Shan reached his 50 in 58 balls with six boundaries. The partnership of Shan (59) and Babar (24) took Pakistan past 100, preventing Australia from applying pressure.

Australia's captain Cummins dismissed Shan, caught by Steve Smith at second slip, after scoring 60 off 71 deliveries. Pakistan entered the last session with Azam and Shakeel at the crease. Earlier, Pakistan chased a target of 317, needing 292 more runs, with Australia seeking nine wickets. Mitchell Starc dismissed Abdullah Shafique in the morning session.