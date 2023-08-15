News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cummins aims for India ODIs return; WC hopes alive

Cummins aims for India ODIs return; WC hopes alive

Source: PTI
August 15, 2023 14:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins fractured his wrist during the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Recovering from a left wrist injury, Australia captain Pat Cummins on Tuesday said he is eyeing a return to international cricket during his side's three-match ODI series against India in late September, ahead of the World Cup.

Cummins, who fractured his wrist during the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval (July 27-31), has been advised rest for six weeks.

 

The pace bowler is set to miss Australia's five-match ODI series against South Africa between September 7 and 17. Australia will play ODIs against India on September 22, 24 and 27.

“I'll head over to South Africa at the back-end of that leg. But we're probably looking more at those one-dayers (against India) ahead of the World Cup.

“It shouldn't be too bad. Another few weeks and it'll be right,” said Cummins, sounding hopeful of him playing in the World Cup to be held in India from October 5 and November 19.

Cummins said he would probably assess his role as ODI captain after the World Cup.

"The captaincy for the ODIs, we've kind of shared around a little bit. We'll get over there, and have a look at that,” he said.

Cummins said Mitchell Marsh, who has been appointed as Australia's T20I captain, is the logical choice to succeed him in the role of the ODI leader.

“The good thing is we have a few options. (Mitchell Marsh) is probably the most obvious one if he's doing the T20s as well. Off the field, he's just a great people-person. His energy's infectious, he's great to hang around with, always good fun.”

Cummins had taken over as Australia's 50-over format captain last year from Aaron Finch but since then he had led only in two of the six ODIs they played.

He missed one match against England as Josh Hazlewood stepped in.

Steve Smith led Australia in a three-match ODI series against India earlier this year as Cummins returned home following the death of his mother. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why August 15 Is Very Special For Virat
Why August 15 Is Very Special For Virat
Kohli's All Smiles In His 'Happy Place'
Kohli's All Smiles In His 'Happy Place'
Stokes set to come out of retirement for World Cup?
Stokes set to come out of retirement for World Cup?
Akshay Kumar becomes Indian citizen, shares proof
Akshay Kumar becomes Indian citizen, shares proof
Independence Day: India's 5 greatest sports triumphs
Independence Day: India's 5 greatest sports triumphs
Kohli, Yuvi, Gambhir share emotional I-Day wishes
Kohli, Yuvi, Gambhir share emotional I-Day wishes
Recipe: Tricolour Cream Cheese Cupcakes
Recipe: Tricolour Cream Cheese Cupcakes

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Independence Day: India's 5 greatest sports triumphs

Independence Day: India's 5 greatest sports triumphs

Kohli, Yuvi, Gambhir share emotional I-Day wishes

Kohli, Yuvi, Gambhir share emotional I-Day wishes

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances