CSK Launch IPL 2022 Jersey

CSK Launch IPL 2022 Jersey

By Rediff Cricket
March 23, 2022 14:33 IST
IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad unveil the Chennai Super Kings jersey for IPL 2022. Photograph: CSK/Instagram
 

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings unveiled their new jersey for IPL 2022 on Wednesday.

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni unboxed the new-look jersey featuring camouflage design on the shoulders, four stars atop the franchise's logo to depict their four IPL titles.

CSK had added the camouflage on the jersey last season as a tribute to the Indian armed forces.

The four stars highlight the four titles they have won so far in the IPL -- in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

The trademark roaring lion logo has been placed at the left corner of the shirt.

'Chennai Super Kings team is pleased and proud to carry the logo of a trusted, successful, and legacy brand: TVS Eurogrip, on its jersey. As a mark of respect to our soldiers and the association our captain has with the army, we introduced the camouflage on the shoulders last year. It also gelled very well with the yellow. We have added camouflage on the collar at the back of the jersey now,' CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said.

