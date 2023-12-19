CSK secures Daryl Mitchell; Fleming talks Dhoni's succession

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell expressed his eagerness to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, emphasising his excitement to learn from captain MS Dhoni.

The Kiwi cricketer became the third millionaire of the auction as CSK secured him for Rs 14 crores.

"Hi, Chennai fans, Daryl Mitchell here. First of all, thank you for allowing me to be a part of it and wear the yellow jersey. A wonderful franchise, cannot wait to be a part of it. Excited to play with Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and Rachin Ravindra, all Kiwis, and learn from MS Dhoni. Looking forward to playing under Stephen Fleming (coach and former NZ skipper) and experiencing what it is like to be a part of CSK changing room," said Mitchell in a video shared by CSK.

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming addressed succession plans for MS Dhoni's captaincy, revealing that they had plans in place for about 10 years.

Speaking to the media at the Coca-Cola Arena, Fleming shared insights into replacing Dhoni as the skipper, emphasising that as long as the passion remains for the team and the franchise, they will continue to move forward.

"We've had succession plans for MS for about 10 years. It is going to be a talking point, but he is as engaged and as enthusiastic as I have seen him for a while. While that passion is there for the team and franchise, we'll roll on," Fleming told the media.

Discussing the newly signed player Daryl Mitchell, who could potentially replace Ben Stokes, Fleming saw potential in Mitchell and believed he was a perfect fit for the playing environment at Chepauk, despite Mitchell downplaying the resemblance.

"He played just one game, so not massive shoes. Daryl is a different type of player, but his performances over the last 18-24 months have warranted this type of price. He is an unfashionable player and often goes under the radar. With his ability to play spin, he is competitive and he is also a handy bowler. In Chepauk we can slide him into a role. Just like his performances, he fits in nicely and is a good buy for us," Fleming added.