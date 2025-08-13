'Test cricket could make countries bankrupt'

'We need to make sure we invest in the right spaces to play Test cricket where it means something and has jeopardy.'

IMAGE: 'The Ashes will be as enormous and profitable as it is, because it means something'. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg says the traditional Test format could push some cricket nations into financial ruin and the sport may be better off with fewer five-day matches.

Greenberg, who replaced Nick Hockley as CEO in March, said the future of Test cricket may involve fewer nations and more investment in marquee series like the Ashes.

"I don’t think everyone in world cricket needs to aspire to play Test cricket, and that might be OK," Greenberg told reporters on Wednesday, marking 100 days before Australia host England in the Ashes.

"We're literally trying to send countries bankrupt if we force them to try to play Test cricket."

Greenberg, the former head of the sport's players' union, said cricket boards needed to prioritise meaningful contests over volume.

"Scarcity in Test cricket is our friend, not our foe," he said.

"We need to make sure we invest in the right spaces to play Test cricket where it means something and has jeopardy.

"That's why the Ashes will be as enormous and profitable as it is, because it means something."

While the five-Test Ashes series starting in Perth in late-November has seen record demand for tickets, the longest format is under siege from T20 cricket.

Mushrooming T20 franchise leagues offering lucrative player contracts are crowding out the global calendar and have prompted a slew of top players to give up Tests and one-day internationals.

Though Australia maintains a bumper schedule of Tests every home summer, it was also one of the earlier movers in T20, with the Big Bash League (BBL) set for its 15th season in December.

CA has resisted allowing private investment in BBL teams but Greenberg signalled the policy could be coming to an end following a review by Boston Consulting Group.

"It would be completely naive of us sitting here in Australia to not explore (privatisation)," he said.

"I'm not suggesting there's been a decision made, and ultimately it won't just be my decision or Cricket Australia's decision.

"It will be the whole of leadership of Australian cricket and it has to be beneficial for everyone."