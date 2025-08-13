HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Test cricket could make countries bankrupt'

'Test cricket could make countries bankrupt'

2 Minutes Read
Share:

August 13, 2025 16:08 IST

'We need to make sure we invest in the right spaces to play Test cricket where it means something and has jeopardy.'

 'The Ashes will be as enormous and profitable as it is, because it means something'

IMAGE: 'The Ashes will be as enormous and profitable as it is, because it means something'. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg says the traditional Test format could push some cricket nations into financial ruin and the sport may be better off with fewer five-day matches.

Greenberg, who replaced Nick Hockley as CEO in March, said the future of Test cricket may involve fewer nations and more investment in marquee series like the Ashes.

"I don’t think everyone in world cricket needs to aspire to play Test cricket, and that might be OK," Greenberg told reporters on Wednesday, marking 100 days before Australia host England in the Ashes.

 

"We're literally trying to send countries bankrupt if we force them to try to play Test cricket."

Greenberg, the former head of the sport's players' union, said cricket boards needed to prioritise meaningful contests over volume.

"Scarcity in Test cricket is our friend, not our foe," he said.

"We need to make sure we invest in the right spaces to play Test cricket where it means something and has jeopardy.

"That's why the Ashes will be as enormous and profitable as it is, because it means something."

While the five-Test Ashes series starting in Perth in late-November has seen record demand for tickets, the longest format is under siege from T20 cricket.

Mushrooming T20 franchise leagues offering lucrative player contracts are crowding out the global calendar and have prompted a slew of top players to give up Tests and one-day internationals.

Though Australia maintains a bumper schedule of Tests every home summer, it was also one of the earlier movers in T20, with the Big Bash League (BBL) set for its 15th season in December.

CA has resisted allowing private investment in BBL teams but Greenberg signalled the policy could be coming to an end following a review by Boston Consulting Group.

"It would be completely naive of us sitting here in Australia to not explore (privatisation)," he said.

"I'm not suggesting there's been a decision made, and ultimately it won't just be my decision or Cricket Australia's decision.

"It will be the whole of leadership of Australian cricket and it has to be beneficial for everyone."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IOA formally approves India's 2030 CWG bid
IOA formally approves India's 2030 CWG bid
Illegal Betting App: Suresh Raina Appears Before ED
Illegal Betting App: Suresh Raina Appears Before ED
SC rejects bail for wrestler Sushil Kumar
SC rejects bail for wrestler Sushil Kumar
WI score first series win over Pak in 34 years!
WI score first series win over Pak in 34 years!
FC Goa Carry India's Flag To AFC Knock-Out Match
FC Goa Carry India's Flag To AFC Knock-Out Match

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sridevi's 11 Best Performances

webstory image 2

10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments

webstory image 3

India's Highest Paid IT CEOs

VIDEOS

Mumbai locals practice human pyramid for Dahi Handi ahead of Janmashtami2:49

Mumbai locals practice human pyramid for Dahi Handi ahead...

Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Bodycon Dress!0:31

Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Bodycon Dress!

Must Watch! '124-yr-old' Minta Devi from Bihar reveals the truth on Camera6:20

Must Watch! '124-yr-old' Minta Devi from Bihar reveals...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV