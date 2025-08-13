HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rohit vs Gill: Battle for ODI supremacy begins

August 13, 2025 14:38 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma closes in on Shubman Gill’s No. 1 crown. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma has climbed to second place in the ICC men’s ODI batting rankings, closing in on top-ranked Shubman Gill.

The 38-year-old now sits just 28 rating points behind Gill’s tally of 784, despite not playing any competitive cricket since the 2025 IPL season.

 

Rohit’s rise — to 756 points — came courtesy of a slip from Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who dropped to third with 751 points after a lean run in the West Indies.

Gill continues to hold the No. 1 spot, but Rohit’s surge sets up a tantalising race for ODI batting supremacy, especially with both set to feature in India’s October series against Australia.

Former skipper Virat Kohli sits in fourth place on 736 points and will have the chance to climb higher when he returns for a three-match ODI series against Australia in October.

The rankings boost comes amid speculation over the futures of Rohit and Kohli, with reports suggesting they could retire from ODIs after the Australia tour. The BCCI has dismissed any rush to decide, and both players have already resumed training — Rohit linking up with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in Mumbai, and Kohli hitting the indoor nets in London.

Shreyas Iyer is in eighth place, while KL Rahul rounds out the list at No. 15.

Shubman Gill

 

