HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » How Tulsidas's Lord Shiv Chant Lifted India to Oval Glory

How Tulsidas's Lord Shiv Chant Lifted India to Oval Glory

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
Share:

August 13, 2025 15:45 IST

Team India players

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and team-mates pose after winning the Oval Test match to draw the series. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

In a series finale defined by pressure and fine margins, the Indian dressing room found its anchor in an unexpected source — the Shri Shiva Rudrashtakam.

 

As reported by Dainik Jagran, the devotional chant was played every day during their dramatic series-levelling win over England at The Oval, shaping the team’s mood in a high-stakes battle against England.

With the series on the line and India trailing 1-2, the pressure was suffocating.

Early in the first innings, when Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul fell cheaply to leave India wobbling at 38 for 2, the mood dipped. That’s when veteran throwdown specialist Raghavendra -- known as Raghu -- quietly played the Rudrashtakam in the dressing room.

Raghu

IMAGE: Team India's throwdown specialist D Raghavendra. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

What began as a moment of calm soon became a ritual. From day one to day five, the hymn’s steady rhythm and devotional intensity became the soundtrack of India’s fightback.

‘It wasn’t planned,’ one touring squad member told Dainik Jagran. ‘But once it started, it stayed. It brought this strange mix of peace and energy.’

Another player told the publication that music -- from upbeat tracks to the Hanuman Chalisa -- often plays before or after sessions, but five straight days of Rudrashtakam in a high-pressure Test was new. ‘I won’t say we won just because of it, but it gave us an energy boost.’

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Coach Gautam Gambhir rallies the team after the Oval triumph. Photograph: BCCI/X

For India, it became more than a chant -- it was an emotional anchor. And as the Oval Test swung back and forth, the hymn never left the room. India eventually sealed a thrilling six-run win to square the series 2-2. 

Composed by Tulsidas in the 16th century, the Rudrashtakam is in praise of Lord Shiva and is part of the Ramcharitmanas.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bhajji slams BCCI over Asia Cup India-Pak match
Bhajji slams BCCI over Asia Cup India-Pak match
Rohit starts training amid talks over India future
Rohit starts training amid talks over India future
Illegal Betting App: Suresh Raina Appears Before ED
Illegal Betting App: Suresh Raina Appears Before ED
Where in the World Is Yashasvi Jaiswal Holidaying?
Where in the World Is Yashasvi Jaiswal Holidaying?
High on confidence, Akash Deep keyed on for India duty
High on confidence, Akash Deep keyed on for India duty

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sridevi's 11 Best Performances

webstory image 2

10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments

webstory image 3

India's Highest Paid IT CEOs

VIDEOS

I-Day Parade: Full-dress rehearsal at Red Fort in New Delhi3:35

I-Day Parade: Full-dress rehearsal at Red Fort in New Delhi

Mumbai locals practice human pyramid for Dahi Handi ahead of Janmashtami2:49

Mumbai locals practice human pyramid for Dahi Handi ahead...

Arti Singh spotted at a salon in Bandra1:00

Arti Singh spotted at a salon in Bandra

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV