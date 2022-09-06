News
CSK pays touching tribute to 'Mr IPL' Raina

Source: ANI
September 06, 2022 17:09 IST
Suresh Raina

Photograph: Kind Courtesy CSK/Twitter

Chennai Super Kings, the franchise for which Suresh Raina played, on Tuesday paid a touching tribute to the star batsman on his retirement saying the "streets of Anbuden" will never forget you.

Reacting to Raina's decision to retire from all forms of cricket, Chennai Super Kings took to Twitter to thank the southpaw for his contribution to the team that is one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League history.

 

"The streets of Anbuden will never forget what Chinna Thala meant to each and every one of us! Thank You, Mr IPL #ChinnaThalaForever #WhistlePodu #Yellove," the Super Kings said in a tweet.

The former Indian player was an integral part of the Chenna Super Kings setup, ever since joining the team in the inaugural edition of the IPL.

He was known to be the deputy of MS Dhoni at the franchise and was fondly called Chinna Thala by the followers and supporters of the team.

 

