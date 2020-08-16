News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Raina filled with mixed emotions post retirement

Raina filled with mixed emotions post retirement

August 16, 2020 20:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suresh Raina

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/Instagram

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina has joined ex-skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in quitting international cricket, the 33-year-old said in a statement on Sunday.

Minutes after Dhoni announced his retirement on Instagram on Saturday, Raina posted a message on the same platform, saying "With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey."

 

The Indian cricket board issued a statement on Saturday confirming Dhoni's retirement but there was no official word on Raina.

"With a lot of mixed feelings, I'm able to make this announcement of my retirement," Raina, who made his India debut in a One-day match in Sri Lanka in 2005, said on Sunday.

"I had multiple surgeries, setbacks and moments when I felt that this is it... It's been an incredible ride..."

Suresh Raina

A fluent left-handed batsman and a handy off-spinner, Raina played 18 Tests but impressed more in limited-overs cricket, where his agile fielding made him an asset.

Raina played 226 ODIs for India, his last being in 2018 in England. He scored nearly 8000 international runs, having scored a century in all three formats.

"Congratulations Suresh on a wonderful career..." batting great Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

"Still remember our partnership & on-field conversations during your debut test! Wish you all the very best for your future endeavours."

Suresh Raina

Both Dhoni and Raina will play for Chennai Super Kings at this year's Indian Premier League which will take place in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Now, Raina quits international cricket

Now, Raina quits international cricket

Suresh Raina: The eternal supporting actor

Suresh Raina: The eternal supporting actor

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use