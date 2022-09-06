Suresh Raina retires from IPL and domestic cricket

IMAGE: CSK didn't pick Suresh Raina at the Indian Premier League 2022 auction and Raina spent the IPL season in the commentary box. Photograph: BCCI

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Raina thanked the BCCI, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla and the cricket fans for the support throughout his cricketing journey.

‘It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities,’ Raina tweeted.

Sharing a video on Monday, the former CSK icon showcased his batting exploits in one of his recent net sessions. Rolling back the clock for the CSK faithful, Raina was seen smashing the ball out of the park while donning the famous yellow jersey in the nets.

"Growing each day in my happy place," the Indian southpaw captioned his post on Twitter.

Raina's latest social media activity became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the Yellow Brigade.