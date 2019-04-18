Why CSK got scorched by Sunrisers

Last updated on: April 18, 2019 00:54 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is likely to be back for Chennai Super Kings's next game after missing Wednesday's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad because of a stiff back.

'The defeat was a wake-up call,' said Chennai Super Kings stand-in skipper Suresh Raina.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni congratulates Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson after Wednesday's IPL match in Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was sorely missed as Chennai Super Kings were thoroughly outplayed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL match in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Dhoni was ruled out of the match with back spasm, paving the way for Suresh Raina to shoulder captaincy responsibilities.

The defending champions went down tamely by six wickets after being restricted to 132 for 5.

However, Suresh Raina was quick to reveal that Dhoni "might" play the next game.

"He (Dhoni) is feeling better. His back was stiff and might play the next game," Raina said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

For a team that had won seven of its eight previous matches this season, the defeat was a wake-up call, Raina said.

"I think it is a very good wake up call," he added.

CSK were stopped at 132 for five after opting to bat. SRH chased down the target with 19 balls to spare.

"I think we didn't put a decent score on the board and kept losing wickets. We lost too many wickets in between and that's why it cost us the game.

"We should have looked for partnerships and should have rotated our strike better. Hence, we were 30 runs short," Raina said.

Man of the Match David Warner thanked the crowd.

"Great support, even though there is plenty of yellow; they are a fantastic crowd. Some times in our chases we have been a bit hesitant and that's why I tried to bat 20 overs.

"I have two beautiful children, one more on the way, and a beautiful wife and I can't thank them enough. I have fantastic support from over the world and it has been overwhelming here in India," Warner said.