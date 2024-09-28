News
Home  » Sports » Telangana CM rewards Chess heroes Arjun, Harika

Telangana CM rewards Chess heroes Arjun, Harika

Source: ANI
September 28, 2024 11:28 IST
Arjun Erigaisi

IMAGE: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy felicitates chess grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and Harika Dronavalli. Photographs: ANI Photo

After winning the double gold medals at the Chess Olympiad, Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs. 25 lakhs for each Indian chess grandmaster, Arjun Erigaisi and Harika Dronavalli.

 

In the recently-concluded Chess Olympiad, India's men's and women's teams made history, securing gold medals for the first time in their respective categories and joining the elite company of countries to have pulled off a double of gold medals in the same edition of the competition.

Revanth Reddy also felicitated the Arjun and Harika, who hail from the state of Telangana.

Arjun Erigaisi

Telangana Ministers Tummala Nageswar Rao and MLA Naini Rajender Reddy were also present during the event, along with Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shiva Sena Reddy.

"Chief Minister @revanth_anumula garu congratulated Telangana's chess champions, @HarikaDronavali garu, (Khammam) and @ArjunErigaisi garu (Hanumakonda), for winning gold at the #FIDE 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest.

This marks a historic achievement as they are the first Indian players to clinch gold at this prestigious event. During a special meeting at his Jubilee Hills residence, the CM honoured their incredible accomplishment by announcing a reward of Rs 25 lakhs each. Minister @Tummala_INC garu, MLA @naini_rajender garu, Telangana Sports Authority Chairman @ShivaSenaIYC garu and the athletes' families were attended the program," Telangana CMO wrote on X.

