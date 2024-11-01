News
Dhoni Balances Diwali Festivities with IPL Retention

Dhoni Balances Diwali Festivities with IPL Retention

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 01, 2024 17:30 IST
MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Mr and Mrs Dhoni perform Diwali puja. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Johns/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the cricket icon, celebrated Diwali amidst the excitement of his IPL 2025 retention.

Despite being one of the most recognisable faces in cricket, Dhoni chose to spend quality time with family and friends, participating in traditional Diwali puja at his home in Ranchi.

 

The cricketer, along with his wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva, and parents, was deeply immersed in the spiritual atmosphere.

 

The former Indian captain was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as an 'uncapped player' for a fee of Rs 4 crore.

Dhoni's retention has sparked much anticipation and excitement among CSK fans. With the 'Thala' back in the squad, the Chennai Super Kings are poised to once again challenge for the IPL title.

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

