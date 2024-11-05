'Dhoni Crucial To CSK On And Off Field'

IMAGE: In IPL 2024, Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 161 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 220, often coming out to bat with only 2-3 overs left. Photograph: BCCI

Australia great Ricky Ponting hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retention by Chennai Super Kings as the uncapped player for IPL 2025.



Ponting believes Dhoni, who has captained CSK to five IPL titles, plays an important part of the leadership group on and off the field.



'Any team that he's in, whether he's captain or not, he's always going to be a mentor and a leader around that group, whether he's playing, whether he's sitting on the sidelines, that's just who he is... he's crucial to Chennai, for that leadership that he brings on and off the field,' Ponting said on The ICC Review.



Even though Dhoni's role has changed in recent IPL seasons, he still makes significant contributions batting late in the innings.

In IPL 2024, he stroked 161 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 220, often coming out to bat with only 2-3 overs left.



'He's actually batting the last 20 balls of an innings now, but still showing that you can make a big impact on the game by doing that,' said the Australian cricket legend who will coach the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.



Ponting also lauded Dhoni's longevity as he gets set to play his 18th IPL season next year.



'The best players are the ones that are able to maintain such a high level for a long time... for 10, 12, 14-year careers.'



'Two seasons ago he probably had his worst season, but then last year again, he bounced back into really impacting some games like the M S Dhoni of old," Ponting said.

'They might not get him through the whole season. They might think about leaving him out for a game and resting him up here and there to make sure that they're getting the best out of him.'