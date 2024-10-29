Dhoni, Raina Meet: What's Cooking, CSK?

IMAGE: Suresh Raina with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina, the iconic Chennai Super Kings duo, recently reunited ahead of the IPL 2025 retention deadline.

Raina shared a picture with Dhoni on social media with the caption, 'Always a pleasure catching up with you Mahi bhai!'

The pair share a rich history with CSK, having won four IPL titles together.

Beyond their IPL success, they also played pivotal roles in India's triumphs under Dhoni's captaincy, including the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

The bond between Raina and Dhoni extends beyond cricket. Both players retired from international cricket on the same day, August 15, 2020.

While Raina has moved on from the IPL, Dhoni is expected to make a comeback for the 2025 season. With recent changes to the uncapped player rule, CSK may retain Dhoni under this provision, allowing him to continue his illustrious IPL career.