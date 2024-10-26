News
Thala's Back! Dhoni Confirms IPL 2025 Participation

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 26, 2024 23:06 IST
MS Dhoni

IMAGE: MS Dhoni himself expressed his desire to continue playing. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the legendary captain, has officially confirmed his participation in the upcoming IPL season.

This news has sent shockwaves of excitement through the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fanbase.

"When he is ready, what else (do) we want. We are happy," said Kasi Viswanathan, the elated CSK CEO to Cricbuzz.

 

Dhoni himself expressed his desire to continue playing, stating, "I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play. When you play cricket like a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy it just like a game. That's what I want to do. It's not easy. The emotions keep coming, the commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years.”

“I have to keep myself fit for nine months, so that I can play two and a half months of IPL. You need to plan it out, but at the same time chill a bit,” he had told TOI.

REDIFF CRICKET
