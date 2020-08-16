Cricketers, political class mourn Chetan Chauhan's death

Source:

August 16, 2020 22:38 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

The country's cricket fraternity as well as the political class, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, mourned the death of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who wore many hats in his illustrious career.

Chauhan died on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours.

Chauhan, who was 73, was serving as the Minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. He is survived by his wife and son Vinayak.

"Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP," PM Modi wrote on his twitter handle.

"Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he added.

Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of former cricketer and UP minister, Shri Chetan Chauhan ji.

"He made immense contribution towards development of cricket and also served as the Member of Parliament for two terms. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti!" he tweeted from his official handle.

Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his grief.

"Shri Chetan Chauhan, minister in the Uttar Pradesh government and former cricketer, served the country first as a sportsman and later as a public servant. His death is a great loss for Indian politics and cricket. I express my condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed that Chauhan's last rites will be performed on Monday.

"My colleague and former cricketer #ChetanChauhan ji has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket. His last rites will be performed tomorrow," the CM tweeted.

In his condolence message, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said he was 'anguished' by Chauhan's death.

"I am deeply anguished to learn of the passing away of Shri Chetan Chauhan. I have spent so much time with him when he was Indian cricket team's manager," Ganguly said in a statement.

"Not only was he a tough opening batsman but was a person with a tremendous sense of humour and had a tremendous attachment to Indian cricket.

"This year needs to be forgotten as it has taken a lot of dear people away."

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Bhai. He always had encouraging things to say to me & shared plenty of stories from his cricketing days with the Indian team. May his soul Rest in Peace."

Indian captain and batting maestro Virat Kohli was also shocked by Chauhan's demise.

"Shocked to hear about the passing of Shri. Chetan Chauhan ji. May his soul rest in peace and my thoughts and prayers are with his family."

After his cricket career, Chauhan twice served as a Member of Parliament and also worked for the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted, "Deeply pained to learn about the demise of Shri Chetan Chauhan ji. In him nation has not only lost a fine cricketer but also a great human being today. His contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of grief."

India coach Ravi Shastri said, "Very sad to hear the news of passing away of Chetan. He was a gritty opener and I'm sure he would have fought this battle too till the very end. Condolences to the family. RIP Folded hands."

Former India batsman VVS Laxman hailed Chauhan's contribution both in the field of politics and cricket.

"Sad to hear about #ChetanChauhan Sir's demise. His contribution to Indian Cricket and Politics was immense. My prayers are with the family!," VVS Laxman tweeted.

Ex-India captain and spin great Anil Kumble remembered his conversations with Chauhan.

"Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family."

The Delhi duo of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir also paid their tributes to Chauhan.

"My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family and well wishers on his passing. Om Shanti!" Sehwag wrote.

Gambhir tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones!"

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Extremely sad to hear about @chetanchauhancr sir.. spent a lot of time with him on tours while he was manager with team india... condolences to family and friends."

Opener Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "Sad to hear about #ChetanChauhan Sir's demise. His contribution to Indian Cricket and Politics was immense. My prayers are with the family!"

Former India player Mohammed Kaif wrote, "#ChetanChauhan Ji sharing century stands with Sunny Bhai was how 70s cricket was introduced to us. An opening batsman, administrator, team manager, minister and a forever friendly face to talk to.

"You will be sorely missed sir. Thoughts with his family in this difficult period."

Also joining the long list of those who condoled the death of Chauhan was off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Sad to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan sir, was a fine opening batsman and forged some great partnerships with Sunny bhai. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Folded hands RIP."