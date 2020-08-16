News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Former India opener Chetan Chauhan succumbs to COVID-19

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan succumbs to COVID-19

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: August 16, 2020 18:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chetan Chauhan

IMAGE: Chetan Chauhan, who had played 40 Tests for India, had been legendary Sunil Gavaskar's longest serving opening partner. Photograph: Chetan Chauhan/Twitter

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan passed away, on Sunday, due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours, his brother Pushpendra Chauhan said.

Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was 73 and is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who is scheduled to arrive from Melbourne later in the day.

"My elder brother Shri Chetan Chauhan has left us today after fighting a good battle. I sincerely thank everyone who had prayed for his recovery. His son Vinayak will be reaching anytime and we will then perform last rites," Pushpendra said.

Chauhan, who was Sunil Gavaskar's longest serving opening partner, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI in Lucknow on July 12 after being found COVID-19 positive.

Due to kidney related ailments, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

On Friday night, he had a multi-organ failure and was put on ventilator support.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'Youngsters will find it tough to fill Dhoni's shoes'

'Youngsters will find it tough to fill Dhoni's shoes'

When Captain Cool's temper flared up on field

When Captain Cool's temper flared up on field

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use