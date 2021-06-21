Cricketers celebrate International Yoga Day

June 21, 2021 12:59 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/Twitter

As the world celebrates the 7th International Yoga Day, people from the Indian cricket fraternity came up with social media posts elaborating the benefits of yoga and inspired others to include the same in their daily routine.

On this occasion, Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Suresh Raina tweeted, ‘On this #InternationalDayOfYoga let’s indulge in the harmony of nature, uniting the mind & body, thoughts & actions. It’s a reminder for all of us to include yoga in our everyday routine & involve the younger generations too for a holistic approach to health & well-being’.

Retired India batsman Virender Sehwag said that meditation is one of the remarkable gifts given by India to the rest of the world.

‘Standing on my own altar. The poses are my Prayers. Yoga and meditation is one of the most remarkable gift given by India to the rest of the world. Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga,’ tweeted Sehwag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer and former bowler Pragyan Ojha also performed Yoga aasanas and shared the glimpses with the fans.