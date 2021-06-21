News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cricketers celebrate International Yoga Day

Cricketers celebrate International Yoga Day

By Rediff Cricket
June 21, 2021 12:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suresh Raina

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/Twitter

As the world celebrates the 7th International Yoga Day, people from the Indian cricket fraternity came up with social media posts elaborating the benefits of yoga and inspired others to include the same in their daily routine.

 

On this occasion, Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Suresh Raina tweeted, ‘On this #InternationalDayOfYoga let’s indulge in the harmony of nature, uniting the mind & body, thoughts & actions. It’s a reminder for all of us to include yoga in our everyday routine & involve the younger generations too for a holistic approach to health & well-being’.

Virender Sehwag

Retired India batsman Virender Sehwag said that meditation is one of the remarkable gifts given by India to the rest of the world.

‘Standing on my own altar. The poses are my Prayers. Yoga and meditation is one of the most remarkable gift given by India to the rest of the world. Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga,’ tweeted Sehwag.

Shreyas Iyer

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer and former bowler Pragyan Ojha also performed Yoga aasanas and shared the glimpses with the fans.

Pragyan Ojha

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
From mountains to seas, world celebrates Yoga Day
From mountains to seas, world celebrates Yoga Day
Learn yoga from Suresh Raina's cute daughter
Learn yoga from Suresh Raina's cute daughter
Simple Yoga Poses to Try Post COVID
Simple Yoga Poses to Try Post COVID
You will NEVER be FORGOTTEN
You will NEVER be FORGOTTEN
Recipe: Bati Chorchori
Recipe: Bati Chorchori
Three-row SUVs are the latest draw for auto firms
Three-row SUVs are the latest draw for auto firms
From Sushant's dad to Family Man terrorist...
From Sushant's dad to Family Man terrorist...

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

PIX: President, ministers lead the way on Yoga Day

PIX: President, ministers lead the way on Yoga Day

Esha Shows her Love for Yoga

Esha Shows her Love for Yoga

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use