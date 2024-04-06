News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cricket legend slams Bazball! 'They've gone too far'

Cricket legend slams Bazball! 'They've gone too far'

Source: PTI
April 06, 2024 18:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bazball is fine, but England Test team needs common sense: Geoffery Boycott

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes with Joe Root and Ollie Pope. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Batting legend Geoffrey Boycott on Saturday reiterated his aversion for England's ‘Bazball' way of cricket, and exhorted the coaching staff to instill a dose of “common sense” to their methods.

The root of Boycott's criticism was England's failure to emerge winners in two most important series -- in the Ashes against Australia in 2023 and in the series against India earlier this year.

“There are some amazing decisions under Brendon McCullum (England Test head coach), as he has changed the (team's) mindset into more positive. But they have gone a bit too far with it.

 

“They want to save England cricket, the whole of Test cricket. But no Sir, the objective is to win a Test match or series,” said Boycott here during the cricket talk show, Midwicket Stories, which also featured batting legend Sunil Gavaskar and former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull.

Boycott said the England team should learn to respect opposition players and conditions.

“We lost two Ashes Tests and with it the series, playing stupid cricket, and the same happened against India. They came to the series saying we have done practice in Abu Dhabi and all. But Players like (Ravichandran) Ashwin, (Ravindra) Jadeja and Kuldeep (Yadav) got their wickets not without talent."

“Heavens! Those three have some 900 wickets among them in Tests. And we have a captain (Ben Stokes) who does not bowl. So, play with aggression, which is fair, but have that bit of common sense too,” said Boycott.

The Yorkshire great, who made 8112 runs at an average of 47.72 with 22 hundreds as opener, also derided England's obsession with veteran pacer James Anderson, who recently completed 700 Test wickets.

“To be fair to Jimmy, he was a great bowler, I mean he is still good. But he is not what he used to be as a bowler. When was the last time he bowled 20 overs or more in an innings, he bowled 12 or 14 overs per innings, and that puts pressure on other bowlers,” noted Boycott.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hardik Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple
Hardik Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple
Sakshi, Ziva Attend First CSK Game
Sakshi, Ziva Attend First CSK Game
IPL: Preity Zinta lauds Shashank's 'incredible spirit'
IPL: Preity Zinta lauds Shashank's 'incredible spirit'
Let a few matches go: Ganguly on Pant's WC selection
Let a few matches go: Ganguly on Pant's WC selection
Cong's Singhvi moves HC against defeat in RS poll
Cong's Singhvi moves HC against defeat in RS poll
Why BSP LS candidate vacates shared home with wife
Why BSP LS candidate vacates shared home with wife
Verstappen takes pole at Japan for third year in a row
Verstappen takes pole at Japan for third year in a row

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Fans shouldn't boo Hardik, not his fault: Ganguly

Fans shouldn't boo Hardik, not his fault: Ganguly

SEE: Gill Has Paani Puri With Ed Sheeran

SEE: Gill Has Paani Puri With Ed Sheeran

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances