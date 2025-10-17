Cricket Gets A New Format - Test Twenty!

The inaugural Test Twenty season will be launched in January 2026, featuring six global franchises -- three Indian city-based teams and three international teams (Dubai, London, and one from the United States).

IMAGE: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh is one of the four advisory board members of Test Twenty . Photograph: ANI Photo

Cricket on Thursday witnessed a landmark moment in its evolution with the unveiling of Test Twenty, an 80-over format with the objective of merging the strategic depth of Test cricket with the aggressive nature of T20.

Conceptualised by sports entrepreneur Gaurav Bahirvani, Executive Chairman of The One One Six Network, the game's fourth format has the backing of yesteryear stars including AB de Villiers, Clive Lloyd, Mathew Hayden, and Harbhajan Singh.

Played over 80 overs -- two innings of 20 overs per side -- Test Twenty aims at reimagining the game by combining the traditional elements of cricket with a modern, fast-paced approach, according to a press release.

The format, which is expected to be launched in January 2026, retains traditional outcomes (win, loss, tie, or draw) while ensuring fast-paced, broadcast-friendly encounters.

"This is not another league, it is a living tribute to the spirit of cricket. Test Twenty preserves the game's legacy while shaping its future," said Bahirvani.

"Our mission is to build the NCAA equivalent for cricket -- a merit-based feeder system that empowers young talent everywhere, regardless of gender, background, or geography."

Hayden, who is also a member of the advisory board, said as quoted by the release: "As a player and a parent, I see this as cricket's bridge between eras -- a format that carries the wisdom of the old world into the fire of the new. For young players, this is a chance to grow not just as athletes, but as people."

According to De Villiers, Test Twenty honours the traditions of the game while embracing the possibilities of the future. "It gives young players a new dream to chase and fans a new story to follow," he said.

"Having lived through every era of cricket, I can say this -- the game has always adapted, but never this thoughtfully. Test Twenty brings back the art and rhythm of the sport, yet keeps it alive with modern energy," Lloyd observed.

According to Harbhajan Singh, Cricket needed a fresh heartbeat -- something that connects today's youth with the game's original spirit -- and he believes Test Twenty would serve the purpose.

Michael Fordham, former CEO of IPL side Rajasthan Royals, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Test Twenty, the release said.

The inaugural Test Twenty season will be launched in January 2026, featuring six global franchises -- three Indian city-based teams and three international teams (Dubai, London, and one from the United States).

Each franchise will have 16 players in their ranks that include eight Indian and eight international players, the release added.