How Healy made up for being poor behind stumps

'I was probably a bit poor behind the stumps. It is what it is, I managed it as I could. I had a bit to make up with the bat. I enjoy the challenge.'

IMAGE: Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield celebrate after guiding Australia to a 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Photograph: ICC Cricket World Cup/X

● SCORECARD

Australia captain Alyssa Healy admitted that she was poor with her glovework but more than made up with her batting masterclass as she orchestrated a 10-wicket crushing win over Bangladesh in their women's World Cup match, in Visakhapatnam, on Thursday.

Healy struck 113 not out off just 77 balls with the help of 20 fours as Australia chased down the target of 199 in just 24.5 overs. Her opening partner Phoebe Litchfield remained unbeaten on 84 as Australia overhauled the target inside 25 overs.

"I was probably a bit poor behind the stumps. It is what it is, I managed it as I could. I had a bit to make up with the bat. I enjoy the challenge," Healy said after hitting her seventh ODI hundred.

"Bangladesh (batters) have proven hard to remove, we tried our best," said Healy, who had scored 142 against India in Australia's previous match.

On Litchfield, Healy said, "She takes a lot of pressure off me. When it comes off, it's awesome. Hopefully, it gives us both confidence leading into the back end of the World Cup.

Healy also praised bowler Alana King, who was named Player of the match for her miserly figures of 2 for 18.

"(She) Made everyone look a bit silly at times, attacked both sides of the bat. Great to see her dominate.

Asked about the next matches, she said, "Been here a while, we'll reflect and move on. The girls will be right up for it against England.

"(We) Pride ourselves on professionalism and being clinical in big tournaments."

King said she was glad to play her part and restrict Bangladesh to a modest total.

"We focused on our bowling, and we really wanted to be disciplined with the ball. Yeah, there was obviously a little bit of spin in the last game, so it's something that I get excited about. But I think length is always going to be the key, whether it's going to spin up or slide on.

"We got punished a little bit in that last game (against India), and it's something that we really wanted to focus on for this game, to make sure that we stayed out of that and really bowled to our strengths.

On the Australian bowling unit, she said, "It's making sure that we've got the right plans for the right batter, and having the feels to support that. Happy with how they're all coming out, happy to play my role. I think the beauty of this is, if it's not someone's day, someone else is there to pick up the slack."

"We have such great communication between all the bowlers, and with Heals (Healy) behind the stumps as well. She's got the best seat in the house to know what's going to be working for the bowlers, and what length is going to be the hardest challenge for batters.

"It's always nice when you've got the Q next to your name in a World Cup. So, no doubt it doesn't stop here. We look forward to going back to Indore and taking on England and South Africa, two big countries, and they're going to be some pretty exciting cricket going down.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana rued that her side did not string big partnerships.

"We started very well, one wicket down in the Powerplay. Struggled with partnerships (after that). In these conditions we should get more runs. Not being consistent as a batting unit and that cost us.

"Missing two strike bowlers. Bad day for the bowlers. They have been doing well. I think we are better than this."

On the Sri Lanka match next, Sultana said, "We have to learn from here, there are a lot of positives for the last two games."