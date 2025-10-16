HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Women's WC: Healy, Litchfield steamroll Bangladesh

Women's WC: Healy, Litchfield steamroll Bangladesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 16, 2025 20:54 IST

x

Alyssa Healy

IMAGE: Skipper Alyssa Healy blasted an unbeaten 113 off 77 balls as Australia crushed Bangladesh by 10 wickets in an ICC Women's ODI World Cup match in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Photograph: ICC Cricket World Cup/X

SCORECARD 

Captain Alyssa Healy struck a magnificent unbeaten 113 to lead Australia to a crushing 10-wicket win over Bangladesh, virtually sealing his side's semifinal spot in the Women's World Cup, in Visakhapatnam, on Thursday.

It was Healy's back-to-back hundred in the showpiece, having hit 142 in the previous match against India on October 12 at the same venue.

Healy's unbeaten 113 came off just 77 balls while her opening partner made Phoebe Litchfield also remained not out on 84 as Australia chased down the target of 199 with 151 balls to spare.

 

The defending world champions made 202 for no loss in 24.5 overs to notch their fourth win in five matches. The other match was abandoned.

Earlier, opting to bat, Bangladesh made 198 for nine. Sobhana Mostary remained not out with a fine 66 off 80 balls while Rubya Haider chipped in with 44.

For Australia, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland and Alana King took two wickets apiece.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Perth ODI: Will Ro-Ko Fire?
Perth ODI: Will Ro-Ko Fire?
'My life turned on its head the day Yuvraj left'
'My life turned on its head the day Yuvraj left'
How Irfan defied odds to be Mumbai's pace spearhead!
How Irfan defied odds to be Mumbai's pace spearhead!
'If I were a selector, would never drop Jaiswal'
'If I were a selector, would never drop Jaiswal'
Ranji: Debutant Pandey shines after Kishan props J'khand
Ranji: Debutant Pandey shines after Kishan props J'khand

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Who Knew Deepika Could Be This Fun As Meta AI's Voice?

webstory image 2

5 Best Air Fryers To Bring Home This Diwali

webstory image 3

7 Of India's Shiniest Malls

VIDEOS

Urvashi sets the Internet ablaze in a stunning red saree1:48

Urvashi sets the Internet ablaze in a stunning red saree

A rare and spectacular view of Mt Kanchenjunga from Darjeeling0:52

A rare and spectacular view of Mt Kanchenjunga from...

JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak In Delhi1:02

JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak In Delhi

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO