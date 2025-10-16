UAE become last team to qualify for T20 World Cup

IMAGE: UAE players celebrate after booking their spot in the 2026 T20 World Cup with a win over Japan in Dubai on Thursday. Photograph: Emirates Cricket/X

The United Arab Emirates became the 20th and last team to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after beating Japan by eight wickets in the last Asia/EAP Qualifying game in Dubai on Thursday.

Batting first, Japan were restricted to 116 for 9 and the UAE overhauled the target in just 12.1 overs losing only two wickets.

The UAE have claimed a ticket by virtue of securing a top-three spot at the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in Oman.

They join Nepal and Oman, who had guaranteed their spots on Wednesday, completing the final slate of 20 teams for the global tournament.

Muhammad Waseem's side did the job in style with a huge victory against Japan, eliminating Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming's side from the qualification race.

The result also made a top-three finish mathematically impossible for Qatar and Samoa, who were hoping for a Japanese win to keep their hopes alive.

The Emiratis were relentless in the field, beginning with a direct-hit run out from Muhammad Farooq to remove Abhishek Anand, with Farooq also haunting fellow opener Kadowaki-Fleming, caught on the boundary off the bowling of Haider Ali.

The Japanese struggled to regroup after a Powerplay of 25-3, with Haider claiming the key wicket of Esam Rahman (23) in a spell of 3-12. The side in cherry blossom pink finally found a partnership, with No. 11 Abdul Samad helping wicket-keeper Wataru Miyauchi give the Japanese a fighting chance.

Playing his first game of the tournament, Miyauchi struck a valiant 45 not out off 32 balls to take his side to 116, with Samad contributing 11 in a stand of 42.

Despite the late fightback, the hosts ensured they held the upper hand early in their chase, with Alishan Sharafu and the skipper racing to 36-0 in the first three overs.

Waseem (42 from 26 balls) and Sharafu (46 from 27) did fall eventually, but the Emiratis closed out the chase in the 13th over to spark their qualification celebrations.

The 20 qualified teams are India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, the West Indies, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Nepal, Oman, the UAE, Italy, the Netherlands, Namibia, the US, Canada, and Ireland.