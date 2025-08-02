IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Joe Root on Day of the Oval Test. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

After being put on the back foot by England's explosive start on Day 2 of the Test match, India's pace attack staged a brilliant fightback, led by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, with Akash Deep playing the supporting role.

England raced to 92 for no loss in just 12.4 overs, with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley looking dangerous but Akash Deep struck gold when he removed Duckett for 43, triggering the breakthrough that saw wickets fall at regular intervals.

Siraj and Krishna ended with figures of 4/86 and 4/62, respectively, while Akash Deep returned with 1/80.

The Indian cricket team posted a video of Krishna and Siraj on their official social media handles.

SEE: Fast and Fierce Siraj Prasidh Fuel India's Comeback. VIDEO: BCCI/X

Prasidh Krishna opened up about the bond shared within India's pace unit, "With Siraj, we've been playing a lot, I mean, it's been five years now, including time spent together in the IPL (Indian Premier League). We sit together a lot, spend time together. It's the same with Akash Deep. I think the fast bowling unit is looking pretty good."

Krishna also spoke about how he has worked on his bowling between games to bounce back stronger, "We did put in a lot of work. The intensities were different, the areas I was bowling were different. I think I can say I learnt from the two games I played, and was working on what I could do better."