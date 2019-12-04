Cric Buzz: West Indies ropes in Desai as batting coach

December 04, 2019 10:22 IST

IMAGE: Monty Desai has been handed a two-year contract. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

The West Indies, on Wednesday, named Monty Desai as their batting coach ahead of the limited-overs series against India beginning, in Hyderabad, on Friday.

Desai, who has been handed a two-year contract, has joined the team before the the first T20 International on Friday.

He has held coaching roles with Afghanistan, Nepal, Canada, Indian regional teams and former IPL sides Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions in a career of over 12 years. He was most recently the batting coach of the UAE team.

"Desai joined the West Indies ahead of the start of the T20 International Series against India, which bowls off on Friday, December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad," the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) said in a statement.

The series against India comprises three T20 Internationals followed by an equal number of one-dayers.

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said: "I have worked with Monty before and he is an excellent coach. He has proven he has the ability to get players to improve on their talent and also to perform better in matches.

"He has vast knowledge of the game and it is good he is starting here with us in India. I look forward to seeing him work with our batsmen in all formats as we look to get better in all areas."

Desai, on his part, said he is looking forward to being part of a journey to create a winning work environment.

"I am eager to join forces with Head Coach, Phil Simmons and Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, and our Captains, such that I may contribute in every possible way to the success of our team."

Teen pace sensation Naseem Shah to be part of Pak's U-19 WC squad: coach Ejaz Ahmed

After creating flutter during his Test debut in Australia, 16-year-old Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah will now spearhead the national under-19 team's bowling attack in next month's ICC youth World Cup in South Africa.

The head coach of the Pakistan juniors Ejaz Ahmed confirmed on Wednesday that he has asked chief selector and national bowling coach Waqar Younis to release Naseem from the senior outfit for the youth World Cup.

"Like I said before he will be our main weapon in the mega event and I want him to join the training camp with the junior players at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore," he said.

The former Test captain, who recently guided the Pakistan Emerging side to the Asian Emerging Nations Cup title, said once Naseem joined the junior team the pace attack would look very menacing.

Naseem made his debut in the first Test at Brisbane and impressed with his pace but was then sidelined for the second day and night Test in Adelaide with Waqar insisting that it was a decision based on workload management. He took one wicket his debut Test.

Ejaz also said that defending champion India was the team to beat in the Youth World Cup.

"Naseem will add a lot of potency to our attack as we have some other very good young pace bowlers and spinners," he said.

The defeated Pakistan squad is due to return from Australia by Thursday night and a source said Ejaz will meet with Misbah and Waqar the next day to confirm on Naseem joining the camp and take a progress report about his fitness.

The youngster is said to be struggling with a calf muscle problem.