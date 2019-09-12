Cric Buzz: DDCA renames Kotla as Arun Jaitley stadium

September 12, 2019 20:50 IST

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday renamed the Feroz Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley stadium in memory of the late politician-cum-sports-administrator.

In a glittering function, Home Minister Amit Shah digitally inaugurated the renamed Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in presence of late finance minister's family.

DDCA also unveiled a new pavilion stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla after skipper Virat Kohli, who recently became the most successful India captain in Test cricket, surpassing Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

A short video and an animation film on Kohli's journey from being an U-19 player to India captain was also shown.

"When I decided to name a stand in honour of Virat Kohli, I told this first to Arun Jaitleyji. He told me this is a good decision because there is no better player than Virat in world cricket," said DDCA president Rajat Sharma.

Interestingly, the unveiling ceremony was held at the Weightlifting Hall of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Besides the family members of Jaitley, the gala evening was also attended by Sport Minister Kiren Rijiju, former sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, ex-skipper Kapil Dev and former India opener Chetan Chauhan, among others.

"For Arun ji, cricket was his passion and life. He remained DDCA chief for 13 years and he played a great role in making the likes of Virat, Pant, Dhawan, Nehra, Sehwag as great players. All these players love him very much," Sharma said.

India's 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil said: "Wonderful to have a stand in name of Virat. And whatever DDCA does for Arun Jaitley is not enough given his contribution."

Cricketer-turned-politician Chetan Chauhan also paid rich tribute to Jaitley.

"Arun Jaitleyji was president for 14 years and I was vice president. He was our friend, guide. Whenever we needed direction, we would help us. The biggest help he did was to rebuilt the Kotla stadium. So befitting to name it in his honour," Chauhan said.

Australian Megan Schutt becomes first woman to claim two white ball hat-tricks

Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt scripted history be becoming the first woman to claim two hat-tricks in white ball cricket after she cleaned up the West Indies tail in the third ODI.

Schutt (3/24), thus, became the first Australian women to claim a hat-trick in ODIs. Her feat enabled Australia women to bowl out West Indies women for a paltry 180.

Later chasing 181, half centuries by opener Alyssa Healy (61) and captain Meg Lanning (58) helped Australia beat the hosts by eight wickets in the third game of the five-match series on Wednesday. The visitors have now taken an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Schutt bowled an economical spell without a wicket through 9.3 overs before dismissing the trio of Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack and Afy Fletcher in the final three deliveries of the West Indies' innings to bundle out the hosts for 180.

The 26-year-old Schutt had claimed her first hat-trick in a Twenty20 game against India in March last year. She had removed opener Smriti Mandhana and skipper Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

"It was good to actually take it all in the one over. It's kind of luck of the draw, it was the last over of the innings so you're either getting hit for six or getting wickets," Schutt told cricket.com.au.

"I just hoped for the best really, I know my back-of-the-hand slower ball is effective on wickets that turn a bit so I just looked to take as much pace off as I could," she added.

Meg Lanning becomes leading run-scorer for Australia across all formats

As Australia registered an eight wickets win over West Indies in ODI on Wednesday, batswoman Meg Lanning scripted the history as she became the highest ever run-scorer for Aussies across all formats.

In the third ODI against Windies, when Lanning completed her 47th run, she passed Karen Rolton to become the Australian most run-getter.

The 27-year-old Australian skipper had 6233 runs under her name including all formats. She had 185 runs in four Test matches. In the limited-overs, she had 3555 runs in ODIs while in T20Is she scored 2493 runs. In 77 ODIs, Lanning has amassed 13 centuries and as many half-centuries with an average of 52.27.

In the match against Windies, she played an unbeaten inning of 58 runs to guide her team over the line. In the same game, Megan Schutt claimed an ODI hat-trick to become the first Australian woman to achieve the feat. She returned with the figure of 3-24 reducing the hosts to a moderate total of 180.

Australia chased down the target 182/2 easily in 31.1 overs to clean sweep the three-match ODI series by 3-0. The teams will now play in the first T20I at Bridgetown on September 14.

Ellyse Perry becomes third cricketer to take 150 ODI wickets

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Wednesday became the third woman cricketer to have scalped 150 ODI wickets.

The 28-year-old completed her 150th wicket in the third ODI against West Indies as she dismissed Reniece Boyce in her first over. She returned with the figure of 1-18 in her five overs.

Perry became the second-fastest to reach the 150 wickets landmark as she took 107 innings. While Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick was the fastest to the 150-wicket landmark, achieving the feat in 91 innings, India's Jhulan Goswami reached the milestone in 128 innings.

Goswami tops the chart of the leading ODI wicket-takers, as she scalped 218 wickets.

Australia won the ODI by eight wickets and clean-swept West Indies by 3-0. The teams will now play in the first T20I at Bridgetown on September 14.