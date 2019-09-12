Here's why Shubman Gill got a maiden Test call up

September 12, 2019 18:47 IST

IMAGE: Gill has been in exceptional form for the India 'A' team. Photograph: ICC/Getty Images

Punjab top order batsman Shubman Gill got his maiden call-up in India’s Test squad for next month's three-match series against South Africa.

The 20-year-old has been in exceptional form for the India ‘A’ team, posting scores of 90, 204, 62, 77, 69 and 40 in the lead up to series against South Africa.

Gill had become the youngest Indian to score a first-class double century for an Indian representative side when he notched up an unbeaten 204 for the ‘A’ team in the third unofficial Test against West Indies ‘A’.

Gill shot to fame with 418 runs at an average of 104.50 in the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup, where he served as Prithvi Shaw’s deputy and batted at No. 3 to play a crucial role in India’s record fourth world title.

A Test call up should not raise any eyebrows.

Virat Kohli and his team face South Africa in the first test at Visakhapatnam from Oct 2. Pune and Ranchi host the other two matches.