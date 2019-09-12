Kohli's post leaves fans guessing over Dhoni's retirement

Last updated on: September 12, 2019 17:35 IST

IMAGE: Fans are speculating that Dhoni is going to retire. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

After India skipper Virat Kohli posted a memory with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Thursday, fans are in doubt if the former captain was retiring.

Earlier in the day, Kohli shared a picture of a Super 10 match against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup and called the match unforgettable as Dhoni made him run like in a fitness test. The match was a knockout game for both the teams as the winner of the match would proceed to the semifinal.

India chasing a target of 161, lost early wickets and at the time were at 3-49 in 7.4 overs. Kohli and Yuvraj Singh managed to build a 45-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Singh was caught by Shane Watson off James Faulkner in the 14th over leaving the team at 4-94.

Dhoni joined Kohli in the middle and built an unbeaten match-winning partnership of 67 runs to put 'Men in Blue' over the line. In the partnership, Kohli added the most of the runs in the form of singles and doubles.

Dhoni, who is always hailed by the cricket fraternity as the fastest runner between the wickets, made Kohli run harder and convert singles into doubles.

Dhoni played a knock of 18 runs in ten balls. India won the match by six wickets and five balls to spare. After that match, India faced defeat at the hands of West Indies in the semifinal by seven wickets.

Fans are speculating that Dhoni is going to retire today and will be holding a press conference at 7 pm.

"MS Dhoni today eve retirement announcement?? Black day!! #Dhoni," a Twitter user wrote.

"#Dhoni Me after i heard Press conference related dhoniat 7.00 ....Don't go mahi..," another tweeted.

"*Tell me those 3 magical words* #Dhoni : I won't retire," a netizen wrote.

"Dhoni? Please No! We're not prepared, please nooooo #Dhoni #Dhoni@msdhoni," Twitterati wrote.

"The 3 magical words from #msd to fans right now " i wont retire" #pressmeet #7pm #dhoni #sep12," another fan wrote.

Dhoni is currently out of the Indian team. Due to his personal unavailability, he was not picked up in the West Indies squad and also against South Africa series.