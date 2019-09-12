Mrs puts an end to rumours of Dhoni's retirement

September 12, 2019 20:10 IST

IMAGE: India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The speculations regarding Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement were put to rest, on Thursday, with chief selector MSK Prasad saying that there was no update on the 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman bidding adieu to cricket.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi amid speculations over retirement of the 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman took to Twitter and wrote: "Its called rumours!"

Chief Selector M S K Prasad also denied all the rumours saying that there is no update on Dhoni's retirement.

Prasad announced the India squad for the Test series against South Africa at a press conference here. When he was asked if there was any update on Dhoni's retirement, Prasad said: "No, absolutely not. I am really surprised to hear that."

A flurry of speculations emerged about Dhoni's retirement after India skipper Virat Kohli shared a picture with Dhoni.

Kohli captioned the picture as, "A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test @msdhoni."