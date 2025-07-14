PIX: England roar back to set up thrilling finale at Lord's

IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates after taking the wicket of Akash Deep of Day 4 of Lord's Test on Sunday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Fired-up England reduced India to 58/4 chasing 193 for victory in a highly-charged final session on day four on Sunday as a gripping third Test at Lord's headed for a tense finale.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for nought, Brydon Carse removed Karun Nair and Shubman Gill, and captain Ben Stokes bowled nightwatchman Akash Deep in the final over to set up a thrilling last day.



Indian opener K L Rahul remained unbeaten on 33 and the touring side need another 135 runs to go 2-1 up in the series after they had dominated the morning session to move into a strong position.

IMAGE: Brydon Carse celebrates after taking the wicket of India captain Shubman Gill. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

"The last hour's viewing, our guys running in really well, there was an edge out there and it shows how important Test cricket is and creates a great spectacle for everyone to be involved in," England batting coach Marcus Trescothick said.



With the pitch offering more assistance to the bowlers and variable bounce, England tried to bat positively but Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook all fell cheaply.



Duckett played an audacious ramp shot to the boundary but two balls later he attempted to pull Mohammed Siraj through the leg side and was easily caught by Jasprit Bumrah at mid-on to depart for 12.



Siraj roared at Duckett as he walked back to the pavilion as the tension between the teams that flared up late on Saturday continued to simmer.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar celebrates with Ravindra Jadeja after taking the wicket of Joe Root. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Pope never looked comfortable and was trapped lbw by Siraj for four after India successfully reviewed the umpire's initial decision of not out.



Crawley, on 22, played a loose drive at Nitish Kumar Reddy and the ball flew straight to gully where Jaiswal took a simple catch to put England in trouble at 50/3.



Brook ramped Deep for consecutive fours before driving him over long-off for six, but the fast bowler quickly exacted revenge when he bowled the right-hander for 23 as he attempted a rash sweep to a straight full-pitched delivery.



Joe Root, who scored 104 in the first innings, batted calmly, picking up mainly ones and twos as he and Stokes shared a patient partnership of 67 to revive England hopes.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing Brydon Carse. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

But Root, on 40, was bowled behind his legs by Washington Sundar and the spinner bowled in-form Jamie Smith for eight to reduce the hosts to 175/6 at tea.



India wrapped up the innings early in the final session.



Stokes was bowled by Washington for 33 attempting a big hit, and Bumrah bowled Carse with a rapid yorker for one before clipping the top of Chris Woakes's off stump to dismiss him for 10.



Washington completed excellent figures of 4/22 when he took the final wicket of Shoaib Bashir to dismiss England for 192.



"India will win, probably just after lunch," Washington said.



"The position we're in we'd have definitely taken. The fast bowlers kept the pressure on throughout the day, it was amazing."

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England opener Ben Duckett. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Jaiswal skied Archer to wicketkeeper Smith with a wild swipe to give England early hope before Woakes dropped a simple chance to catch Rahul, on five, off his own bowling, and the opener responded by crashing the next two deliveries to the boundary.

Carse trapped Nair lbw for 14 with the batsman offering no stroke to a straight delivery, and Gill fell the same way for six after failing to get the umpire's decision overturned.



Akash Deep survived two huge appeals before he was bowled by Stokes for one to the delight of the majority of the Lord's crowd.



"I think it will be a brilliant final day for both teams," Trescothick said. "There's been great support for both sides and it's fantastic to have."