Fixing-tainted spinner makes Pak Test debut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 20, 2025 11:41 IST

Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi is handed his Test cap by Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi

IMAGE: Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi is handed his Test cap by Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Monday. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan have handed a Test cap to 39-year-old left-arm spinner Asif Afridi, who has served a six-month ban for spot-fixing, in the second match against South Africa, which began at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, on Monday.

Afridi has been preferred over the seasoned Abrar Ahmed to partner Pakistan's regular spinners, southpaw Noman Ali and off-spinner, Sajid Khan.

 

Afridi was handed a one-year ban for his involvement in spot fixing in domestic cricket and served six months before being allowed back by the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has however not given any reason for relaxing the ban on him.

Afridi's selection means that the team management has opted to play two left-arm spinners in the second Test as he will pair with Noman Ali, who is already established and also picked up a 10-wicket haul in Pakistan's 94-run win in the first game in Lahore.

Pakistan are only playing one fast bowler in Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa have also been boosted by the return of left-arm spinner, Keshav Maharaj, who missed the first Test due to fitness issues.

The visitors, after losing the first Test, have also opted to play tall left-arm pacer, Marco Jansen, while leaving out Wiaan Mulder and Prenelan Subrayen.

