Labuschagne's mental reset sparks push for Ashes spot

Labuschagne's mental reset sparks push for Ashes spot

Last updated on: October 20, 2025 09:21 IST

'(I was) getting too deep into my technique and trying to be too perfect instead of just playing with what I've got...'

Pundits are debating over Marnus Labuschagne's batting spot if picked for the Ashes

IMAGE: Pundits are debating over Marnus Labuschagne's batting spot if picked for the Ashes. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne said a return to basics has fuelled his red-hot form in the buildup to the Ashes after losing confidence during a failed pursuit of perfection.

Labuschagne was dropped for Australia's tour of West Indies but has shrugged off the setback with four centuries in five matches for his home state Queensland.

 

The 31-year-old said he had been battling some "mental" demons over the last couple of years, admitting he was tinkering with his technique too much.

"There's a few technical things that I've ironed out of my game and had a bit of time to work on," he told Australian broadcaster Fox Sports.

"(I was) getting too deep into my technique and trying to be too perfect instead of just playing with what I've got -- just going out there, reading the game and then using my technique to adjust to whatever they're bowling and how they're trying to attack me.

"It doesn't matter how good you are or how many runs you've scored, when you don't score runs for a while, those doubts creep in."

Labuschagne was omitted from Australia's initial squad for the one-day international series against India but earned a recall following an injury setback to all-rounder Cameron Green.

Local cricket pundits have debated where the South Africa-born Queenslander should bat in the order, whether reclaiming the number three slot or being promoted to open with Usman Khawaja for the Ashes, which starts on November 21 in Perth.

Labuschagne was not looking too far ahead.

"(The runs) are probably a nice reminder for yourself after struggling for a couple of years that you've still got it," he said.

"I always just kept telling myself if I'm playing at my best, (selection) takes care of itself."

