Kaif: Wasn't going to be easy for Rohit, Kohli in Perth

Kaif: Wasn't going to be easy for Rohit, Kohli in Perth

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 20, 2025 10:35 IST

Virat Kohli was out for an 8-ball duck in the opening ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli was out for an 8-ball duck in the opening ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes India's batting bigwigs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli need time to adjust to face Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood on Australian conditions, citing that a couple of nets sessions were never going to make the task easy.

 

Rohit and Virat returned to the international circuit for the first time after more than six months since lifting the Champions Trophy title on March 9. The duo returned to competitive action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and were expected to tour with India for the five-match Test series in England in June.

For the preparation of the tour, Rohit used to sweat it out in the gym while engaging in solo practice sessions. Even Virat was spotted training in London during the buildup to the series.

Earlier this week, the duo arrived in Perth with the first batch of the team and practised relentlessly in the nets.

On their return on Sunday in the first ODI, the duo flopped with Rohit posting 8(14), while Virat returned with an eight-ball duck.

"Facing Starc and Hazelwood at Perth after just 3 to 4 days of nets is never going to be easy. Both batsmen and bowlers need time to adjust," Kaif wrote on X as Shubman Gill's ODI captaincy stint began with a defeat.

After the defeat, fans and former cricketers wondered whether the management should have fielded Kuldeep Yadav in India's playing XI.

Ex-All-rounder Irfan Pathan believes India should find a way to slot Kuldeep into the playing XI and wrote on X, "Can team India find a way to get Kuldeep Yadav in the playing 11 for the next game? Think they should."

