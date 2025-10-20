HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Red Bull pay heavy price for grid breach

Red Bull pay heavy price for grid breach

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 20, 2025 09:37 IST

x

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands, winner pulls into winner circle at Circuit of The Americas Austin.

IMAGE: Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen pulls into winner circle at Circuit of The Americas Austin, on Sunday. Photograph: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Red Bull were fined 50,000 euros ($58,300), with half suspended, for a grid breach before the start of Sunday's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix.

Stewards said a Red Bull team member re-entered the gate well area near the grid position of McLaren's Lando Norris after the formation lap had started and as marshals began to close the gate.

 

The reason for doing so was not disclosed in the statement.

Sources from more than one team told Reuters, however, that McLaren had placed a marker to help Norris line up his car correctly on the grid and the Red Bull employee had wanted to remove it.

The Briton qualified and finished second in the race, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen on pole position and going on to take the victory.

There was no official comment from either team, with Red Bull principal Laurent Mekies speaking to reporters before the stewards' decision and giving no details pending the outcome.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Kaif: Wasn't going to be easy for Rohit, Kohli in Perth
Kaif: Wasn't going to be easy for Rohit, Kohli in Perth
Labuschagne's mental reset sparks push for Ashes spot
Labuschagne's mental reset sparks push for Ashes spot
PIX: Verstappen wins flawless race at US Grand Prix
PIX: Verstappen wins flawless race at US Grand Prix
Mandhana: It started with me and I take the blame
Mandhana: It started with me and I take the blame
Rashid, Naib Back ACB's Call to Withdraw from Pak Series
Rashid, Naib Back ACB's Call to Withdraw from Pak Series

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 2

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 3

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

VIDEOS

Louvre Museum Robbery: Police swing into action, investigate scene1:44

Louvre Museum Robbery: Police swing into action,...

Rashmika Mandanna Steals the Spotlight at 'Thamma' Diwali Bash1:18

Rashmika Mandanna Steals the Spotlight at 'Thamma' Diwali...

Kupwara's Tangdhar village sees snow-covered mountains along LoC1:17

Kupwara's Tangdhar village sees snow-covered mountains...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO