Meet India's Champions Trophy 15

Jasprit Bumrah was picked for the Champions Trophy despite uncertain injury status. Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav were chosen after recovering from injury.
Rishabh Pant was a surprise inclusion ahead of dashing Sanju Samson.
Mohammed Siraj found himself out of favour.
Yashasvi Jaiswal may make his ODI debut after receiving his maiden call-up.
Rohit Sharma has scored 1,575 runs in 28 World Cup games at an average of 60, with 7 100s and 6 50s.
In 10 Champions Trophy games he scored 481 runs at an average of 53.
The selectors showed faith in Shubman Gill naming him vice-captain after his fine performances in 50 overs cricket in the last 2 years.
Virat Kohli remains unmatched in the 50 overs format.
Among active batters, he is the highest run-getter in ODIs with 13,906 runs from 295 games at an average of 58, with a world record 50 centuries.
Shreyas Iyer was in superb form in the 2023 ODI World Cup with 2 100s and 3 50s.
He scored 2 100s for Mumbai in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy.
K L Rahul is set to continue as wicketkeeper-batter, having done an excellent job in the 2023 World Cup.
Hardik Pandya last played an ODI in the 2023 World Cup where he suffered an injury in the Bangladesh game.
In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he bowled 20 overs in 3 one-day matches.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is yet to play an ODI, but has a stellar List A record where he's scored 1,511 runs in 32 ODI games at an average of 53.
Rishabh Pant was lucky to be picked ahead of Sanju Samson, having played just 1 ODI in 2 years.
Pant may be the 2nd choice 'keeper behind K L Rahul.
Ravindra Jadeja has experience, will be handy on Dubai's slow turning tracks, is a dependable bat and a wonderful fielder.
Axar Patel is a standout performer in white ball cricket.
In last year's T20 World Cup he played important knocks and took wickets at crucial times.
Washington Sundar was quite useful with the bat and ball during the ODI series in Sri Lanka last year.
Kuldeep Yadav is the only wrist spinner in a team dominated by all-rounders and is a proven wicket-taker in the middle overs.
Jasprit Bumrah is doubtful for the Champions Trophy.
After being laid low by back spasms in Australia, he is yet to regain full fitness.
India are prepared to wait till the very end to give the champion bowler a chance to make it to the side.
Mohammed Shami is back after a lengthy injury lay-off.
His last outing for India was in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia.
Shami made a comeback during the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he took 11 wickets in 9 games before picking up 5 wickets in 3 Vijay Hazare Trophy games.
A top performer in World Cups, with a stunning 55 wickets in 18 games at an average of 13.
Arshdeep Singh proved his worth with tight bowling in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.
The left-armer gets the new ball to swing and can send deadly yorkers at the end.