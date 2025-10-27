HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » 'Cockroaches crawling out': ABD defends Rohit, Kohli

'Cockroaches crawling out': ABD defends Rohit, Kohli

October 27, 2025 17:41 IST

'I don’t even know if I can call them people — cockroaches climbing out of their holes as soon as players near the backend of their careers'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: AB de Villiers questioned why fans choose to spread negativity instead of celebrating two legends who have given everything to the game. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit and Kohli endured a rocky start to the Australia tour with Rohit managing just 8 and 73 in two innings, while Kohli recorded two ducks.

However, the duo silenced all critics in the final match with a vintage partnership. The ‘Ro-Ko’ pair stitched together a majestic 168-run stand, powering India to a nine-wicket win. Rohit smashed 121, and Kohli added a fluent 74, ending their Australian chapter on a high.

 

Speaking on his YouTube channel, De Villiers questioned why fans choose to spread negativity instead of celebrating two legends who have given everything to the game.

‘I don’t know what it is about people. I don’t even know if I can call them people — cockroaches climbing out of their holes as soon as players near the backend of their careers. Why pour negative energy into players who have given their lives for their country and for this beautiful game? This is the perfect time to celebrate them,’ De Villiers said.

The former South Africa captain added that while Rohit and Kohli have faced harsh criticism in recent months, the majority of fans still admire and respect their incredible contributions.

‘They’ve taken a lot of criticism lately. Everyone seems to be trying to push them down — for what reason, I have no idea. Of course, I’m referring to a minority, because I believe the majority still celebrate Rohit and Virat and their incredible careers. This is a fantastic time to celebrate them once again,’ he added.

Rohit and Kohli will next be seen in action during the ODI series against South Africa, beginning November 30.

