PIX: Team India prep as T20Is kick-off in Canberra

Suryakumar Yadav-led team India commenced their preparations for the five-match T20I series against Australia, starting in Canberra on Wednesday, October 29.

The Asia Cup champions will not have it easy against the Mitch Marsh-led Aussies at home as the Indians were seen going hard in the nets on Monday.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma goes big in the nets at a practice session in Canberra on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Shubman Gill finds something to grin about. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: India players warm-up before practice. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowls in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Fans will look forward to Sanju Samson's flair. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: In-form Kuldeep Yadav in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Rinku Singh with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. Photograph: BCCI/X