Home  » Cricket » PIX: Team India prep as T20Is kick-off in Canberra

PIX: Team India prep as T20Is kick-off in Canberra

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 27, 2025 17:02 IST

Suryakumar Yadav-led team India commenced their preparations for the five-match T20I series against Australia, starting in Canberra on Wednesday, October 29. 

The Asia Cup champions will not have it easy against the Mitch Marsh-led Aussies at home as the Indians were seen going hard in the nets on Monday. 

Abhishek Sharma goes big in the nets

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma goes big in the nets at a practice session in Canberra on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill finds something to grin about. Photograph: BCCI/X

India players warm-up before practice

IMAGE: India players warm-up before practice. Photograph: BCCI/X

Jasprit Bumrah bowls in the nets

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowls in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sanju Samson will look to pile on some runs

IMAGE: Fans will look forward to Sanju Samson's flair. Photograph: BCCI/X

In-form Kuldeep Yadav in the nets

IMAGE: In-form Kuldeep Yadav in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/X

Rinku Singh with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak

IMAGE: Rinku Singh with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. Photograph: BCCI/X

Tilak Varma in action in the nets

IMAGE: Tilak Varma in action in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/X
 
