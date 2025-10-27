HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Abhishek nears Kohli's T20I record

Abhishek nears Kohli's T20I record

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 27, 2025 16:34 IST

x

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma stands at 849 runs in 24 matches and 23 innings at an average of 36.91 and a strike rate of 196.07. Photograph: BCCI/X

Young Indian batting stars Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma are near the 1,000 run mark as the five-match T20I series against Australia Down Under draws closer.

After the triumph in the Asia Cup, a young and unstoppable Team India led by Suryakumar Yadav will be looking to test itself against Australia in an exciting five-match T20I series, set to start from October 29 onwards.

Abhishek stands at 849 runs in 24 matches and 23 innings at an average of 36.91 and a strike rate of 196.07, including two centuries and five fifties. He is coming after a breakthrough Asia Cup, scoring 314 runs in six matches, averaging above 44 and SR of 200, with three fifties, taking home the 'Player of the Tournament' prize.

 

If Abhishek can knock off these 151 runs in the next three innings, he would be joining Indian legend Virat Kohli as the joint-fastest to 1,000 T20I runs.

This year, the Punjabi hitter has been at his most lethal, with 593 runs in 12 innings, averaging 49.41 and striking at 208.80, with a century (54-ball 135 against England) and four fifties to his name.

On the other hand, Tilak Varma is at 962 runs in 32 matches and 30 innings at an average of 53.44, with a strike rate of 149.14, having scored two centuries and four fifties. The Hyderabadi hitter is coming to the series after the Asia Cup, where he emerged as India's second-highest run-getter with 213 runs in six innings at an average of 71.00 and best score of 69*, which came against Pakistan in the final and earned him the 'Player of the Match' honours.

This year in 12 T20Is and 11 innings, Tilak has scored 346 runs at an average of 57.66, with a strike rate of 131.55, with two fifties and a best score of 72*.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gambhir backs aggressive approach despite Surya's slump
Gambhir backs aggressive approach despite Surya's slump
'Get well soon, Sarpanch sahab'
'Get well soon, Sarpanch sahab'
Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw makes history with double ton!
Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw makes history with double ton!
Shreyas Iyer In ICU With Internal Bleeding
Shreyas Iyer In ICU With Internal Bleeding
Selector Reaches Out To Shami
Selector Reaches Out To Shami

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bhel Puri: 3-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Best-Selling Cars In India In September 2025

webstory image 3

10 Memorable Piyush Pandey Ad Campaigns

VIDEOS

Watch the amazing view of Thiruchendur's Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple! 2:35

Watch the amazing view of Thiruchendur's Arulmigu...

Shreyas Iyer suffers spleen injury during Sydney ODI1:55

Shreyas Iyer suffers spleen injury during Sydney ODI

Army Chief lays wreath at National War Memorial on Shaurya Diwas5:31

Army Chief lays wreath at National War Memorial on...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO