Coach Muzumdar frustrated with India women's fielding

A disheartened India head coach Amol Muzumdar was frustrated by the his team fielding efforts which he believes could have altered the game's outcome after his team's hopes of reaching the women's T20 World Cup semi-finals were dashed by a loss to Australia.



In a bid to control their own destiny, the Indian team delivered a below-par performance on the field, ultimately resulting in a nine-run loss to defending champions Australia in their must-win game in Sharjah on Sunday.



"I think we were right in the game, right till the last over. Just that experience of Australia, saw them through," Muzumdar said at the post match press conference.



"Just a little disappointing with the loss. And I feel we have fielded pretty well. But yeah, a couple of chances could have been, we could have taken those chances and then the things could have been different.



"Maybe 10-15 runs less, even the last over. But at the same time, I would like to say that we put in our best effort forward in this game," he added.



India dropped as many as three catches, while also missing a stumping opportunity. To add to their woes, a close lbw call also went against them.



In the 17th over of the Australian innings, Phoebe Litchfield, batting on 5, had attempted a reverse sweep with the on-field umpire giving her leg-before-wicket after she missed the shot.



However, a decision to review handed her a reprieve because the ball pitched outside leg stump. India players, including vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, protested, claiming the ball pitching outside the leg-stump line should be deemed inconsequential given the batter had switched stances.



Litchfield went on to add 10 more crucial runs, helping Australia post the highest team total at Sharjah in the ongoing tournament.



"What I gathered from that non-dismissal is that she didn't move before the ball was released. So, the leg mark, what was there, it stood as it is. That was my only understanding about it. Whether it was out or not, it was up to the umpires to decide or the third umpire. So yeah, it was a crucial one."

Australia posted a total of 151/8. In response, India fell short, finishing at 142/9 despite skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 54.



With senior players Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma in the middle, India needed 85 off 10 overs.



Asked what message was being sent to the duo in the middle at the time, Muzumdar said: "First and foremost, it was about the run chase. Second was keeping the net run rate also in account. But the only message was if we take it a little deeper, then we do have a good chance to chase these runs down.



"I think Harman's presence was very important till the end. That is what I felt in her run chase. We almost got it through."



India's chances of making the semifinal now hinge on Pakistan beating New Zealand on Monday.



"Well, I just want to wish Pakistan all the best. That's all I can say. But we will be watching the game very closely, that's for sure."