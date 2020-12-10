News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Clarke nominates in-form Wade to open in Tests

Clarke nominates in-form Wade to open in Tests

Source: PTI
December 10, 2020 11:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Matthew Wade has never batted higher than five in Test cricket

IMAGE: Matthew Wade has never batted higher than five in Test cricket. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Former skipper Michael Clarke believes in-form wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade can be a makeshift opener in an injury-hit Australia squad for the first Test against India beginning at Adelaide on December 17.

 

Australia are grappling with injury issues ahead of the day-night Test with David Warner being ruled out due to a groin injury, while Will Pucovski, who was considered a sure-short selection for the opening Test, is now a doubtful starter after suffering a concussion in a warm-up game against India A in Sydney.

Joe Burns's awful run of form has only added to the list of worries for the selectors.

With Cameron Green making a case for his selection with a hundred against India A, Clarke feels in that case Wade should be pushed up the batting order.

"If you're going to pick (all-rounder) Cameron Green then you've got to find another spot for Wadey," Clarke told AAP.

"He's got to be in that starting XI but that could be anywhere in that team. That could be opening the batting if need be. I think Wadey can do that."

Wade had smashed back-to-back fifties in the last two T20Is against India.

However, he has never batted higher than No.5 in Test cricket though he did open for Australia in 10 ODIs, averaging 30.60 with a highest score of 75.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Team India's day out
PIX: Team India's day out
Why Pandya was not considered for Australia Tests
Why Pandya was not considered for Australia Tests
The most liked tweet of 2020 is...
The most liked tweet of 2020 is...
Recipe: How to make Prawns Butter Garlic
Recipe: How to make Prawns Butter Garlic
Uttam's Take: Modi's Democratic Heritage
Uttam's Take: Modi's Democratic Heritage
'Why does govt treat the people like enemies?'
'Why does govt treat the people like enemies?'
Want to transform your life? Read this
Want to transform your life? Read this

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Australia's batting depth will be tested: Smith

Australia's batting depth will be tested: Smith

Boxing Day Test crowd capacity increased

Boxing Day Test crowd capacity increased

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use