Chess: Gukesh shines at Superunited Rapid and Blitz

IMAGE: Gukesh's performance was particularly strong in the Rapid section, where he managed 9 points. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gukesh D / X

Indian youngster D Gukesh emerged as the top performer from his country at the Superunited Rapid and Blitz chess tournament, finishing a respectable seventh overall. The tournament was dominated by American Fabiano Caruana, who secured a convincing victory held in Zagreb, Croatia.

Caruana displayed exceptional form throughout the event, scoring a record 27 points across the rapid and blitz sections.

This dominant performance puts him on par with Magnus Carlsen's record from 2019. The American also secured a significant prize of $40,000.

Gukesh's performance was particularly strong in the Rapid section, where he managed 9

points.

However, his Blitz performance will likely be analyzed by his team in preparation for the upcoming World Championship match. While Gukesh secured 14 points overall, his blitz section score fell short with only 5 points.

Among other Indians, Vidit Gujrathi finished ninth with 11 points. Interestingly, Gujrathi performed better in the blitz section compared to the rapid games.

Caruana's win also impacted the Grand Chess Tour standings. He currently leads the table, overtaking the previously leading Indian player Praggnanandhaa.

Praggnanandhaa will have a chance to regain his position in the final two events scheduled for later this year.