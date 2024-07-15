Germany's Mueller retires from international football

IMAGE: Muller helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup and has the third most appearances for the national team with 131 caps and 45 goals. Photograph: Heiko Becker / Reuters IMAGE:helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup and has the third most appearances for the national team with 131 caps and 45 goals.

Germany's Thomas Mueller has called time on his 14-year international career after their European Championship exit, the Bayern Munich forward said on Monday.

The 34-year-old featured in his eighth and last tournament on July 5, in Germany's 2-1 quarter-final defeat by Spain, where he was brought on as a substitute in the 80th minute.

Muller helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup and has the third most appearances for the national team with 131 caps and 45 goals. He also won the Golden Boot and Young Player Award during the 2010 World Cup, when Germany finished third.

"It always made me very proud to play for my country. We celebrated together and sometimes shed a tear together," Muller said in a farewell video on social media.

"When I had the privilege of making my first international appearance, I would never have dreamed of all this. I would like to say thank you to all the fans and my Germany teammates for their support over the years. Take the enthusiasm and joy of this year's Euros with you."

"Nobody is like Thomas Muller. His value for German football cannot be overestimated," German national team chief Rudi Voeller said in a statement.

"Regardless of whether he's been with Bayern or the national team for all these years, Thomas has always given every team a face, an exemplary character and a top striker."