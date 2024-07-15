News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Satwik-Chirag get favourable draw for Paris Olympics

Satwik-Chirag get favourable draw for Paris Olympics

Source: PTI
July 15, 2024 16:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pose after winning the Thailand Open title earlier this year. Photograph: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Instagram

Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have received a favourable draw for the Paris Olympics beginning July 26.

Satwik, 23, and Chirag, 27, who claimed the Thomas Cup gold and Commonwealth Games gold in 2022, have been seeded third.

The former world number one pair, considered one of the favourites for the gold medal, has been clubbed in group C where Indonesia's world number six combination of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto will be their toughest opponent.

 

Satwik and Chirag, who also won the 2023 Asia Championships title before securing the French Open Super 750 and Thailand Open Super 500 titles besides reaching two more finals in 2024, also will have to compete with world No. 31 German combination of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel and world No. 43 Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar of France in the group.

The men's doubles draw was postponed on Friday due to a Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) hearing over the number of pairs in the draw.

The sport's World governing body had to postpone the draw after CAS ordered BWF to recommend to the International Olympic Committee that Corvée-Labar be included in the Olympic Games.

The inclusion of the French pair made it a revised 17-pair men's doubles draw, instead of the 16 pairs that originally qualified.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Copa America: Is security in the US broken?
Copa America: Is security in the US broken?
Agony And Ecstasy For Messi
Agony And Ecstasy For Messi
Aus call up IPL star Fraser-McGurk for England tour
Aus call up IPL star Fraser-McGurk for England tour
'We did not keep the ball well enough'
'We did not keep the ball well enough'
India's exports rose 2.56% to $35.2 bn in Jun
India's exports rose 2.56% to $35.2 bn in Jun
Sensex, Nifty close at record highs on gains in SBI
Sensex, Nifty close at record highs on gains in SBI
Blow to Imran Khan as Pak govt to ban his party
Blow to Imran Khan as Pak govt to ban his party

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Is Lamine Yamal The Next Messi?

Is Lamine Yamal The Next Messi?

Rohit opens up about his Test, ODI future

Rohit opens up about his Test, ODI future

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances