Gambhir is all-praise for THIS 'game-changing' bowler

Gambhir is all-praise for THIS 'game-changing' bowler

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 18, 2024 14:15 IST
'Jasprit Bumrah is the best fast bowler in the world now who can make a difference at any stage of the game'

Jasprit Bumrah in Chennai

Photograph: Kind Courtesy TNCA/X

 The Indian cricket team's coach Gautam Gambhir lauded the squad's recent success, attributing much of it to the team's impressive bowling unit.

He highlighted the contributions of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravinchandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja, who have transformed India from a batting-centric nation into a bowling powerhouse.

 

Bumrah, in particular, was hailed as the world's best fast bowler, capable of turning the tide of a match at any stage.

He also heaped praise on the team's bowlers, who have proven to be consistent match-winners in recent times.

"India once was a batting-obsessed nation. But Bumrah, Shami, Ashwin and Jadeja have turned it into a bowlers' game," he pointed out.

"Bumrah is the best fast bowler in the world now who can make a difference at any stage of the game," he said.

Also drawing praise from the coach was comeback-man Rishabh Pant, who would be playing his first Test after recovering from a life-threatening car accident in 2022.

"Pant has done phenomenally well as a destructive batter but his wicket-keeping in Indian conditions has been understated. His keeping against Ashwin and Jadeja is exceptional," Gambhir said.

The former opening batter once again rejected concerns around his equation with senior players in the dressing room.

"Everyone made a lot of hue and cry about it. But it's not true," he said referring to speculation that his outspoken demeanour would lead to tensions with senior players.

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

