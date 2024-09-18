News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The truth about Gambhir's relationship with India's star players

The truth about Gambhir's relationship with India's star players

Source: PTI
September 18, 2024 15:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Important to build relationship with seniors to take Indian cricket forward: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar and Bowling Coach Morne Morkel address the players. Photograph: BCCI/X

Head coach Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday underlined the significance for him to build on the existing cordial relationship with the senior players like skipper Rohit Sharma and batting talisman Virat Kohli to take Indian cricket forward.

Gambhir, who took over from Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup, has shared the Indian dressing room with the likes of Kohli, Rohit and Ashwin in the not-so-distant past.

“It's still early days (for him as coach). But the good part is that I have played with those guys (seniors). At one stage we were sharing the dressing room as players, when they were younger, who have now become experienced guys,” Gambhir said in the pre-match press meet here.

 

“When you have that kind of a relationship, sometimes it gets much easier than building a relationship. Obviously, now the roles are different.

“The relationship we can build over a period of next couple of years. It's going to be very important, and now we should keep taking it a little bit forward because we've got massive challenges coming our way,” he added.

The spat between Gambhir and Kohli after an IPL match at Lucknow has often been portrayed in social media as an example of strained relation between them.

But Gambhir did not buy those assumptions.

“Sometimes people have made a lot of hue and cry about these things. But that's not true. My relationship with everyone in the dressing room team has been really, really good.

"More importantly I think the heart needs to be in the right place. When the passion is there, I think a lot of things can ease. I think the desire to win each and every time when we walk onto the cricket field, it's there. So, I think we've started off really well,” said Gambhir.

To buttress his argument, the 42-year-old explained his rationale behind selecting the eleven for a particular match.

Communication, for him, is the watch word here.

“I think the most important thing is clear communication. See, we don't drop anyone. We only select the best playing 11. We think and do the job for that particular Test match.”

The former India opener then offered an example that also dispelled any lingering doubts over the first-choice wicketkeeper for the opening Test against Bangladesh, starting here from Thursday.

“I feel Jurel is a quality player. He's done phenomenally well in the last series (against England). He played some really crucial knocks under pressure. But sometimes people will have to wait.

“Someone like Sarfaraz has also done really well. But sometimes you just need to wait for the opportunity and keep working hard. India has got a really long Test season ahead.

“So, we just have to make sure that these guys are ready whenever they get their opportunity. And that is what is called bench strength,” he added. PTI UNG 7/21/2024

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'India's batters are ready for any spin challenge'
'India's batters are ready for any spin challenge'
Gambhir is all-praise for THIS 'game-changing' bowler
Gambhir is all-praise for THIS 'game-changing' bowler
No Place For Iyer In Test Team
No Place For Iyer In Test Team
Shruti's Jhakaas Style
Shruti's Jhakaas Style
Ponting named Punjab Kings Head Coach
Ponting named Punjab Kings Head Coach
Caste survey among Cong's 7 guarantees to Haryana
Caste survey among Cong's 7 guarantees to Haryana
Rift in MVA? Raut blames Cong for delay in seat talks
Rift in MVA? Raut blames Cong for delay in seat talks

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Spin woes for India as long Test season gets under way

Spin woes for India as long Test season gets under way

'Bangladesh series not dress rehearsal for Aus tour'

'Bangladesh series not dress rehearsal for Aus tour'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances