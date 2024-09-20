Ashwin's Madras Masterclass!

Ashwin has 20 scores of fifty or more in Tests, three more than Sir Richard Hadlee, while recording the same number of five wicket hauls as the great Kiwi in the format (36 five wicket hauls), solidifying his status as one of the format's greatest all-rounders.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin's last Test hundred came at the same venue against England in 2021, where he also played a crucial role in saving India from a tricky situation. Photograph: Kind Courtesy TNCA/X

Ravichandran Ashwin's counterattacking century on the first day of the Chennai Test against Bangladesh was a masterclass in resilience and determination.

The seasoned off-spinner, who hadn't scored a Test century since 2021, played a crucial role in rescuing India from a precarious position.

After losing three wickets in the morning session, India were struggling to recover. Ashwin's partnership with Ravindra Jadeja provided a much-needed boost to the hosts.

The duo played aggressively and capitalised on any loose deliveries from the Bangladesh bowlers.

With the century, Ashwin equaled Mahendra Singh Dhoni's career tally of six Test centuries, achieving the same feat in two innings fewer than the legendary former captain.

Batting at No. 8, Ashwin now has four Test centuries, the most for anyone after Daniel Vettori, who has five.

Ashwin also now has 20 scores of fifty or more in Tests, three more than Sir Richard Hadlee, while recording the same number of five wicket hauls as the great Kiwi in the format (36 five wicket hauls), further solidifying his status as one of the format's greatest all-rounders.

India's innings was in trouble after a terrific opening spell from Hasan Mahmud, who claimed the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant. The unbeaten 195 run stand between Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the ICC Men's Test all-rounder rankings, turned the tide in India's favour.

IMAGE: The unbeaten 195 run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, the world's top two Test all-rounders, turned the tide in India's favour. Photograph: Kind Courtesy TNCA/X

This partnership is now the highest for the seventh wicket or lower on day one of a Test match.

If the duo can add five more runs on day two, they will be just the eighth pair to record a 200 run stand for the seventh wicket or lower for India in men's Tests.

Ashwin's last Test hundred came at the M A Chidambaram stadium against England in 2021, where he also played a crucial role in saving India from a tricky situation in the second innings.

In seven innings at his home ground in Tests, Ashwin now has two hundreds and another fifty-plus score.

Despite the challenges posed by the pitch, which offered good bounce and carry, Ashwin displayed his skill and determination to score a valuable century. His partnership with Jadeja was a key factor in India's strong finish to the day.

'On a surface like this, it's better to go hard like Rishabh (Pant) does,' Ashwin told Ravi Shastri at the end of the day's play.

'It's an old school Chennai surface with bounce and carry. When there is width, you can give it a tonk. Jadeja was of real help, there was a point where I was sweating and tiring, but Jaddu helped me through that phase.'

'He's been solid and one of our best batters in the last few years. He told me we don't have to convert twos into threes, which helped me immensely.'