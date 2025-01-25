PIX: Spinners shine as India restrict England in 2nd T20I

Images from the second T20 International between India and England at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after taking the wicket of Jos Buttler, during the second T20 International, in Chennai, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Jos Buttler showed semblance of fight but other English batters didn't follow skipper's suit while succumbing to Indian spinners, as the visitors were restricted to an underwhelming 165/9 in the second T20 International in Chennai on Saturday.



Buttler stroked 45 from 30 balls, hitting three sixes and two fours as he played some delectable shots, including a sequence of 4, 6, 4 off pacer Arshdeep Singh, who got rid of Phil Salt in the first over.



Salt pulled the left-arm pacer, who was earlier on the day named as the ICC T20 Player of the Year, but could not find the distance to get caught by Washington Sundar, who replaced injured Nitish Kumar Reddy in the XI, near the square leg boundary.

IMAGE: Harry Brook is bowled by Varun Chakaravarthy. Photograph: BCCI

Washington had a moment of success for himself when Ben Duckett's reverse off him fell easily into the hands of Dhruv Jurel, who came in for injured Rinku Singh.



However, the pull shot continued to haunt the English batters for the rest of the night as Buttler and later Liam Livingstone perished playing that shot.



India vice-captain Axar Patel (2/32) was the beneficiary of England batters' adventurous intentions.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh of India celebrates the wicket of Phil Salt. Photograph: BCCI

The left-arm spinner bowled into the pitch and the inherent grip on the surface did not allow the batters to impart force and direction to their shots.



Buttler, whose aggression helped England to reach 58 for two in the Power Play overs, was caught by Tilak Varma, while Livingstone ended in the hands of substitute Harshit Rana.

All-rounder Brydon Carse, who came in for Gus Atkinson, used the long handle to good effect, smashing 31 off 17 balls including three sixes but a moment of misunderstanding with Jofra Archer snapped his promising knock.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler hits out. Photograph: BCCI

The highlight of the England innings was the dismissal of Harry Brook, who began well, smashing a six off spinner Varun Chakravarthy (2/38).



But soon a back of the hand delivery breached Brook's defence to rattle his off-stump for the second match in a row, as the English right-hander could not read it despite Chennai not having any smog.



A couple of beefy blows by lower-order batters helped England go past the 150-run mark but they will be left pondering their approach against the Indian spinners.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy celebrates the wicket of Harry Brook. Photograph: BCCI