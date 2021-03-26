Meet the New Look Yuvraj

March 26, 2021 12:13 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

The flamboyant Yuvraj Singh, who recently clinched the Road Safety World series title with his team India Legends, took to Instagram to show us his new hairdo.

'Hair on point brother!! @aalimhakim', Yuvi declared.

With yellow shades on and free-flowing locks, Yuvi asked friends and fans: 'Yes or no or maybe?'

'Pajji poorer Badshaah lag rahe ho,' Shikhar Dhawan wrote, a reference to Yuvi's current resemblance to rapper Badshah.

Irfan, who has played several key games for India along with Yuvraj, including the inaugural T20 World Cup final, responded, 'Boyyyyyyeee badshaahhh'.