'He is not Krishna, he is Karishma'

March 26, 2021 11:30 IST

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna registered the best-ever figures by an Indian bowler on ODI debut. Photograph: BCCI

Shoaib Akhtar lauded Prasidh Krishna for making a comeback in the first ODI against England after getting hit for 37 runs in the first 3 overs of the match.

Prasidh came back strong and broke the 135 run opening partnership and triggered England's batting collapse.

Prasidh's exceptional comeback impressed Shoaib, one of the fastest bowlers of his time. In the latest video on his YouTube channel, the retired Pakistan speedster said the Indian quick delivered a 'miraculous' spell.

'He's not Krishna, he's 'Karishma' (miracle). The way he came back after getting beaten by the England openers and scalped four wickets is miraculous.

'I'm very happy to see that Prasidh Krishna has made a very impactful comeback in the first ODI against England.

'As a fast bowler, you need to show your attitude, your guts, your talent and skill to bounce back once you are down after leaking too many runs. But the way he scalped 4 wickets, very well done and keep it up,' Shoaib said.

'Whenever you get hit, just remember one thing -- don't drop your pace. Just keep an eye on the wickets and aim the ball there. You have to do only this if you don't get what to do.

'Keep your pace up, never let it go down. End the game by keeping the pace on the higher side.'