News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'He is not Krishna, he is Karishma'

'He is not Krishna, he is Karishma'

By Rediff Cricket
March 26, 2021 11:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prasidh Krishna

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna registered the best-ever figures by an Indian bowler on ODI debut. Photograph: BCCI
 

Shoaib Akhtar lauded Prasidh Krishna for making a comeback in the first ODI against England after getting hit for 37 runs in the first 3 overs of the match.

Prasidh came back strong and broke the 135 run opening partnership and triggered England's batting collapse.

Prasidh's exceptional comeback impressed Shoaib, one of the fastest bowlers of his time. In the latest video on his YouTube channel, the retired Pakistan speedster said the Indian quick delivered a 'miraculous' spell.

'He's not Krishna, he's 'Karishma' (miracle). The way he came back after getting beaten by the England openers and scalped four wickets is miraculous.

'I'm very happy to see that Prasidh Krishna has made a very impactful comeback in the first ODI against England.

'As a fast bowler, you need to show your attitude, your guts, your talent and skill to bounce back once you are down after leaking too many runs. But the way he scalped 4 wickets, very well done and keep it up,' Shoaib said.

'Whenever you get hit, just remember one thing -- don't drop your pace. Just keep an eye on the wickets and aim the ball there. You have to do only this if you don't get what to do.

'Keep your pace up, never let it go down. End the game by keeping the pace on the higher side.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Prasidh is brave, has great game sense: Rahul
Prasidh is brave, has great game sense: Rahul
Greater the setback, stronger the comeback: Shreyas
Greater the setback, stronger the comeback: Shreyas
Should Pant or Surya replace Shreyas?
Should Pant or Surya replace Shreyas?
Covid surge: India records 59,118 cases, 257 deaths
Covid surge: India records 59,118 cases, 257 deaths
Managing Internet tech change wisely
Managing Internet tech change wisely
10 BIGGEST Holi Hits
10 BIGGEST Holi Hits
9 dead in fire at Covid hospital in a Mumbai mall
9 dead in fire at Covid hospital in a Mumbai mall

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

'That is what I love about MS'

'That is what I love about MS'

Prasidh on being influenced by McGrath and Rossi

Prasidh on being influenced by McGrath and Rossi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use